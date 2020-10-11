UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFM Collaborates With 14 Companies As 'Launch Partners' Of Its Planned Equity Futures Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

DFM collaborates with 14 companies as 'Launch Partners' of its planned equity futures platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that a group of leading brokerage firms as well as technology and data providers have joined its new equity futures platform, scheduled for launch on 18th October, in a significant step that enables investors and brokers alike to unlock lucrative investment opportunities through trading a new and promising asset class.

According to DFM, the equity futures allow investors the opportunity to diversify and hedge their portfolios and access leverage.

The DFM has licensed ten brokerage firms namely; BH Mubasher Financial Services, Al Daman Securities, EFG HERMES (UAE), Arqaam Securities, Shuaa Securities, Global for Shares & bonds, Al Dar Shares and Bonds, Al Ramz Capital, SICO Financial Brokerage and Mena Corp Financial Services, as equity futures members. Additionally, SK Advisory FZ (Zag Trader), First Information Technology, Global Market Access Holding (DIFC) and Horizon Software have joined hands with the DFM as technology and data providers.

The platform will initially introduce futures contracts on single stocks with tenure of 1, 2 and 3 months. The inaugural contacts will include five of the most liquid equities listed on DFM namely; Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Development and Emaar Malls.

The DFM equity derivatives platform is supported by a robust regulatory framework in line with international best practices that creates a favourable environment for active participation from investors and licensed brokers in futures trading and market making.

Investors will be able to trade equity contracts by opening an account with a DFM-licensed equity futures member.

Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Executive Officer of DFM, said, "We are delighted to welcome this distinguished group of brokerage companies as 'Launch Partners' of the platform. This initiative is part of DFM’s constant efforts to diversify its product offerings and asset classes. We are looking to cooperate with the Launch Partners as well as other brokerage firms that have showed enthusiasm to join the market as trading members in the coming period, which underlines investors’ growing demand for equity futures and other new asset classes that enable them to diversify their portfolios, manage risk and gain from the leverage facilities."

Senior executives of leading brokerage firms, financial technology providers and data providers have welcomed the new platform as an important initiative to diversify investment opportunities and attract further investments.

The platform plans to increase the range of derivatives products including index-based futures contracts in due course.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Daman Dubai Financial Market October Stocks Dubai Islamic Bank Market From Best

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

56 seconds ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.