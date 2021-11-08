DFM Company’s new Board of Directors discusses number of development plans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The newly formed Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Market Company (PJSC) has held its first meeting today chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The Board discussed and resolved on decisions related to market developments and DFM’s plans to further strengthen Dubai’s leading status as a global capital markets hub, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the progression of the financial markets.

The Board of Directors has appointed Hamed Ahmed Ali as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company as part of endeavours to empower new leaders, citing his considerable experiences and achievements in the capital markets sector.

The Board has formed a new Compliance Committee in charge of market regulations in line with international best practices. It has also approved the formation of other Board committees including: Audit Committee, Nominations and Remunerations Committee and Investment Committee.

The Board of Directors resolved on inviting the General Assembly to consider amending the Company’s Articles of Association to increase the Board of Directors’ number from seven to nine members.

The General Assembly’s invitation and date of its convening will be published pursuant to receiving the Securities and Commodities Authority’s approval.

Al Marri said, "We would like to commend efforts and achievements of the previous board over the past years headed by Essa Kazim. The DFM is well-positioned to reinforce its dynamic role given its world-class infrastructure and regulations as well as its highly capable team noting that Emirati talents account for the vast majority of them. It is imperative that we jointly work to realise the leadership’s vision on developing Dubai’s capital markets and to elevate to leadership’s expectation."