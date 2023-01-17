UrduPoint.com

DFM Concludes Its Investor Roadshow In New York

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2023) The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) International Investor Roadshow 2023 in New York has successfully attracted numerous leading global investment institutions. The event conveyed a strong message on the profound confidence of US-based investment international institutions towards Dubai capital markets.

The investors have expressed their keenness to be present in the DFM platform.

The roadshow was organised in collaboration with Bank of America on 12th and 13th January 2023, with the participation of 3 newly listed companies on Dubai capital markets namely; Salik, Empower and DEWA. This is in addition to Emaar Properties, Emirates NBD, Amanat, Emaar Development, Dubai Financial Market Company, DP World and Aramex.

The event included 82 one-on-one meetings with senior representatives of 35 international funds managing more than US$1 trillion of assets.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “DFM is more globalised than ever, with international investors actively participating in our capital market, maintaining nearly 49 percent trading activity during 2022 and 19 percent ownership.

The Dubai market is showing increasing demand for subscriptions, with recent success stories across our new listings including: DEWA, Tecom, Salik, Empower and Taaleem. The appetite of international investors continues to increase.”

“The roadshow’s success, as shown by the number of institutions and meetings attended, demonstrates strong demand as Dubai works to implement its plan to develop financial markets and increase trading activity and investment from both local and international investors.”

Participating companies have praised the roadshow as a unique opportunity to share their business developments and growth strategies with wide-ranging equity and fixed-income international investment institutions.

