DFM conducts direct deal on 5.25 million shares of Taaleem Holding Group worth AED 17.1 mn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Dubai Financial Market (DFM) saw today a direct deal on 5.25 million shares of Taaleem Holding Group worth AED 17.16 million.
The Group's share closed 7.78 percent higher at AED 3.
6 after trading of more than 32 million shares at the value of AED 113.1 million through 1,608 deals.
National bonds Company, a Sharia-compliant saving and investment company, today announced its acquisition of an additional 5 percent stake in the Taaleem Holding Group. This move solidifies National Bonds' position as the largest shareholder in Taaleem with a 22 percent stake.