UrduPoint.com

DFM Conducts Direct Deal On 5.25 Million Shares Of Taaleem Holding Group Worth AED 17.1 Mn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 08:30 PM

DFM conducts direct deal on 5.25 million shares of Taaleem Holding Group worth AED 17.1 mn

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Dubai Financial Market (DFM) saw today a direct deal on 5.25 million shares of Taaleem Holding Group worth AED 17.16 million.

The Group's share closed 7.78 percent higher at AED 3.

6 after trading of more than 32 million shares at the value of AED 113.1 million through 1,608 deals.

National bonds Company, a Sharia-compliant saving and investment company, today announced its acquisition of an additional 5 percent stake in the Taaleem Holding Group. This move solidifies National Bonds' position as the largest shareholder in Taaleem with a 22 percent stake.

Related Topics

Company UAE Dirham Dubai Financial Market Share Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for ..

ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for World Games Berlin 2023

12 minutes ago
 CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector suppo ..

CBUAE and bank CEOs discuss financial sector support for UAE&#039;s hosting of C ..

13 minutes ago
 Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive gran ..

Expo Live selects 36 entrepreneurs to receive grant, guidance and place at clima ..

13 minutes ago
 Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 fo ..

Aravindh Chithambaram wins 23rd Dubai Open 2023 for second consecutive year

13 minutes ago
 GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement an ..

GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.