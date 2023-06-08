UrduPoint.com

DFM Conducts Major Direct Deals On 5 Million Shares Of Gulf Navigation Holding Worth AED 20 Mn

Published June 08, 2023

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding worth AED 20 mn

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) Dubai Financial Market (DFM) conducted today four major Direct Deal Transactions (DDT) on 5 million shares of the Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC worth AED 20 million.

The company's share closed 8 percent higher at AED 5.

4 after trading of more than 13.6 million shares at the value of AED 72.6 million through 1,166 deals.

DFM introduced a new market procedure on Direct Deal Transactions (DDT) on 7th March.
DDTs are off-market transactions executed outside the Order Book and are considered a type of block trade.

