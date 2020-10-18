DFM debuts equity futures trading, boosting its product offerings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today introduced equity futures trading, as part of its new Futures Trading Platform, amid unprecedented participation from the brokerage community.

This step provides further impetus to DFM’s strategy to diversify product offerings and attract more investments. The DFM has developed a robust regulatory framework, in line with international best practices, creating a favourable environment for active participation from various market participants. This strategic step also enables investors to diversify and hedge their portfolios and access equity futures.

To celebrate the launch of this comprehensive futures platform, the DFM today hosted an opening bell ceremony in the presence of Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM, Maryam Fekri, CEO of Dubai Central Clearing and Depository Holding, Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Deputy CEO of DFM, along with senior representatives of the Launch Partners. To date, the platform has attracted 16 leading companies as Launch Partners, including trading members, market makers, as well as technology and data providers.

"The DFM spares no effort in its quest to continuously develop its products and services, providing market participants with a wider range of innovative products, in response to their evolving expectations.

The launch of this new platform is another milestone in DFM’s momentous journey. It underlines our commitment to diversify investment opportunities for DFM’s large and diversified base of local and international investors. Owing to this strategy, the DFM has become one of the leading regional markets that provide multiple asset classes, including shares, bonds, Sukuks, ETFs and equity futures. Additionally, we plan to add REITs trading and expand our platforms and attract new companies for listing in the coming period," noted Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM.

"We look forward to seeing various market participants fully leverage the benefits of this promising platform, as we are confident of its growth prospects, considering investors’ growing demands for diversified financial instruments and multiple asset classes," added Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM. "This demand enabled us to launch the platform with unprecedented support and strong participation from brokerage firms that showed interest in taking part from day one as trading members and market-making Launch Partners."

It is noteworthy that the new platform leverages the experiences and capabilities of DFM’s Group members, including DFM, Dubai Clear and Nasdaq Dubai.