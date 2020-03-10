DFM ensures readiness for business continuity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, has announced that it has successfully implemented a remote working technical exercise that included various market operations’ technical activities, as part of its plan for business continuity in the event of facing any unforeseen circumstances.

Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Operations Division of DFM, said, "In line with DFM’s business continuity plan, we are pleased with this successful exercise that demonstrated DFM technical team’s ability to remotely manage the exchange activities."

"During the technical exercise, DFM’s main as well as back-up electronic systems of trading, depository, clearing, settlement and market watch have been remotely operated. The DFM employs various cutting-edge solutions that enables us to continue providing market participants with superb services in any situations," he added.