DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take place on November 16

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, has announced it will virtually hold its annual International Investor Roadshow 2020 for the first time since the launch of this leading event in 2007, in a pioneering step amongst regional markets.

The event attracts the largest participation in its history with the presence of numerous companies listed on Dubai’s capital markets as well as international investment institutions that are looking to diversify on both sectoral and geographical levels.

Organised in collaboration with HSBC, the Roadshow will run between 16th and 17th of November 2020 with the participation of 14 equity and debt issuers.

The event enables senior representatives of these companies to connect with institutional investors in the USA, UK and Asia. Senior executives will showcase their respective companies’ business developments and growth strategies through series of one-on-one meetings. The roadshow reinforces efforts to further attract investments to capital markets in Dubai.

List of participating issuers include nine DFM-listed companies namely; Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Malls, Amanat, Aramex, Emaar Development, Damac Properties, and DFM Company. On the other hand, five issuers of debt instruments that are listed on Nasdaq Dubai will take part including; Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emaar Group and DP World.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM, commented, "The capital markets in Dubai are amongst the most diversified regional markets in terms of asset classes including; equities, Sukuk, bonds, ETFs and equity futures. It has also developed world-class regulations and infrastructure that attracts investors across the world.

Within this context, the DFM strategy focuses on encouraging issuers’ implementation of best practices of Investor Relations and commitment to strengthen links with investors in the UAE and beyond."

"The organisation of the 2020 Roadshow with this scale and variety of participants regardless of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, underlines our commitment to constantly hold the roadshows annually despite of any passing circumstances. It also provides a clear evidence on DFM’s efficient business continuity policies that enabled us to continue trading activity as usual during the global economy closure," Kazim added.

Dubai’s capital markets have been registering steady growth over the past years, as international investors are maintaining significant presence on DFM accounting for 50% of its trading value during the first nine months of 2020 and their ownership reached 18% of the total market capitalisation, in a clear recognition of the lucrative investment opportunities available on the market supported by the solid and diversified economy. The DFM’s efforts to diversify investment opportunities have gained further momentum with the recent introduction of equity futures on individual stocks of five leading listed companies, enabling investors to avail the benefits of futures trading such as diversification and hedging of their portfolios as well as accessing financial leverage.

Additionally, Dubai has successfully created one of the biggest fixed income markets globally, especially for Sukuk listings that reached to US$ 74 billion (AED271.5 billion). The participation of bond and Sukuk issuers represents an important addition to this event that caters to the growing demand from fixed income institutions.