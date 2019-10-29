UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFM Introduces 'Multiple Investors Numbers Service' From 29th October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

DFM introduces 'Multiple Investors Numbers Service' from 29th October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, has announced that it will start issuing Multiple Investors Numbers, NINs, for its investors as of Tuesday, 29th October, 2019, in line with the amendments to Article 35 of the Securities and Commodities Authority’s Decision No. (3\R) of 2001 about the market functions.

The amendments authorised the DFM to assign more than one NIN for an investor fulfilling specific conditions.

Based on the amended regulatory decision, certain categories of investors are entitled to apply for and use additional NINs, provided they meet the eligibility criteria as set by the DFM.

Maryam Fekri, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clearing, Settlement and Depository Division, said, "The new service enables investors to better manage their ownership and investment portfolios by segregating ownerships between their main NIN and the additional NIN with same or different custodians. The DFM currently has five licenced custodians from leading international and local banks providing custody services to investors. The new initiative also enables investors to effectively transfer ownerships amongst their multiple investor numbers.

"

Commenting on the categories of investors eligible to apply for multiple NINs, Fekri added, "There are two main categories of investors who can apply for more than one NIN, the first category includes existing investors who have a NIN under a local custodian and require to segregate assets using one or more additional NINs. The second category includes existing investors who have a direct NIN and are planning to use the services of a local custodian."

For trading activity purposes, multiple NINs of the same investor will be considered as one NIN to enforce ownership limits.

On the other hand, cash dividends of the listed companies for each of the investor’s linked NINs will be paid to the respective local custodian with the NIN or to the investor with a direct NIN, as per the owned share balance eligible for the corporate action under their respective NIN.

As for corporate actions related to bonus shares, the shares will be calculated based on the balance under each NIN and credited accordingly. Similarly, each NIN of the same investor will be listed separately in the share book issued to the issuer to hold the company’s annual general meetings to facilitate voting flexibility.

Related Topics

Company Same Dubai Financial Market October 2019 Market From Share

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

32 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

32 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

32 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

32 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

48 minutes ago

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.