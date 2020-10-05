UrduPoint.com
DFM, Nasdaq Dubai Ring Bell To Promote Financial Literacy And Investor Awareness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, and Nasdaq Dubai today hosted a bell ringing ceremony with the participation of the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, on the occasion the World Investor Week 2020, an initiative of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions, IOSCO, aiming to promote investors awareness and protection of their rights.

Senior officials present during the market-opening bell ringing ceremony included; Dr. Obaid Al Zaabi, CEO of the SCA, Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM, and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai, and Deputy CEO of DFM, as well as senior representatives from capital markets’ related institutions.

World Investor Week includes similar bell ringing activities in exchanges around the world. As part of their active participation in this initiative, the two exchanges will organise two webinars this Tuesday and Wednesday for investors and brokers about the equity futures platform scheduled for launch this month.

Al Serkal said, "The DFM is committed to collaborating with various institutions in the UAE and beyond to enhance investors’ awareness and promote their financial literacy.

The DFM continuously organizes investor educational workshops about market services and investment opportunities. It also connects with investors through its diversified smart channels, which enabled us to continue business as usual despite the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a clear testament on DFM’s excellence in this field as well as the success of our awareness campaigns and the high level of awareness amongst market participants."

Hamed Ali said, "Over the past years, Nasdaq Dubai has been actively promoting participants’ awareness by implementing numerous initiatives through its academy and in cooperation with business partners including brokerage firms, investment banks, custodians, etc. We are fully supporting efforts aiming at deepening investors’ knowledge and educating them about key business developments, products and services. Within this context, we are organising training programmes for various market participants about capital markets, trading mechanisms, financial products as well as regulatory and legal matters."

