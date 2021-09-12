DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that it is planning to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies including; Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on 19th September 2021, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.

The new equity futures contracts shall bring total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.

Since its launch on 18th October, 2020, the DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike. Total value of trading on contracts reached to AED 119 million through 336,000 traded contracts.

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM said: "The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines our commitment to diversify opportunities. It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns."

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through 8 brokerage firms including; BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and bonds and Arqaam Securities.