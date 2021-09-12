UrduPoint.com

DFM Plans To Introduce Three New Equity Futures Contracts On 19th September, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced that it is planning to launch new equity futures contracts on individual stocks of three leading listed companies including; Dubai Investments, DFM Company and Shuaa Capital, on 19th September 2021, as part of its strategy to diversify investment opportunities.

The new equity futures contracts shall bring total number of contracts to 33 on individual stocks of 11 listed companies with tenures of 1, 2 and 3 months.

Since its launch on 18th October, 2020, the DFM equity futures market has been witnessing active participation from investors and brokers alike. Total value of trading on contracts reached to AED 119 million through 336,000 traded contracts.

Hassan Al Serkal, CEO of DFM said: "The rapid expansion of the DFM equity futures market underlines our commitment to diversify opportunities. It also caters to investors’ growing demand on this product, as they are seeking to diversify and hedge their portfolios as well as to access leverage in order to maximise their transactions and returns."

Investors can trade DFM equity futures through 8 brokerage firms including; BHM Capital Financial Services, Al Ramz Capital, International Securities, EFG Hermes (UAE), Mena Corp Financial Services, SICO Financial Brokerage, Al Dar Shares and bonds and Arqaam Securities.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company UAE Dirham Dubai Financial Market September October Stocks 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

16 minutes ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

46 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

2 hours ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.