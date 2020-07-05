UrduPoint.com
DFM Reopens Its Trading Floor For Investors As Of Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

DFM reopens its trading floor for investors as of Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Financial Market, DFM, today announced that it is reopening its Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters for investors as of Tuesday, 7th July 2020, with the strict implementation of precautionary measures for the safety of clients and employees.

The DFM Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters were temporarily closed mid-March 2020. The DFM has maintained its trading activities as usual in spite of the temporary closure of the aforementioned premises.

The DFM resumed work from the Trading Floor early June with a gradual return of its employees and brokers to work. As of 14th June 2020, all DFM employees returned back to office work.

Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Operations Division of DFM, said, "Following the UAE’s remarkable success in containing the pandemic, we are reopening the Trading Floor and Customer Affairs counters under strict precautionary measures to protect public health and safety of clients and employees alike.

For instance, the measures include usage of thermal measuring devices at the entrance of the Trading Floor, commitment to safe distance, controlling investors’ accessibility to Customer Affairs counters and guiding them to submit their applications through the smart devices available on the Trading Floor as well as installing barriers on these counter."

"We highly encourage market participants to continue utilising DFM’s electronic and smart platform with the same pace witnessed during the past three months. The reopening shouldn’t substitute the success achieved in terms of accomplishing transactions through DFM smart platforms developed in line with the leadership’s vision on digital transformation and as part of the Smart Borse strategy. Through these all-inclusive online and smart phone applications, investors can seamlessly accomplish all market services as well as the services of both Dubai Clearing, Settlement and Depository, CSD, and Dubai Clear," Al Serkal added.

