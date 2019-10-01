DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, will shed light on a diversified range of new and enhanced smart services at GITEX 2019, the information technology week scheduled from 6th to 10th October 2019, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DFM is participating within the Dubai Smart Government’s pavilion, where DFM officials and specialists will be present to explain the market services to GITEX visitors. Currently, DFM has 114,000 registered users.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of the DFM, said, "As part of its 'Smart Bourse' strategy, the DFM has successfully developed an all-inclusive range of innovative solutions that reinforce its leading position amongst regional exchanges. We believe that GITEX provides us with an ideal opportunity to showcase these solutions and fortify links with market participants. The DFM smart services include, for example, the first-of-its-kind platform amongst international markets for cash dividend distribution, smart services applications, AGM solutions and eVoting via blockchain technology, the data dissemination and market watch application and the DFM Company IR application.

"

During GITEX 2019, DFM will showcase the most recent developments of its comprehensive platform for cash dividend distribution. The market has enhanced the services of this platform via the launch of the "myAccount" service, an electronic account that enables investors to seamlessly transfer dividend amounts to their iVESTOR Card accounts, bank accounts, as well as to pay for IPOs and Right Issues subscription.

It will also present its comprehensive application for the effective usage of its debit card, "iVESTOR", ensuring customers have control over their card transactions.

The DFM will also run a Stock Game competition for visitors, enabling them to explore the virtual trading experience. Participants can register at the DFM’s stand to virtually trade during the DFM's trading hours. The initial investment amount is AED1 million of virtual money and they can use this amount to buy and sell listed securities as per real prices. Winners who achieve the highest returns will receive an iPhone 11.