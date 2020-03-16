DFM temporarily shuts trading floor following COVID-19 concerns

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) Dubai Financial Market, DFM, has announced that it is temporarily closing its trading floor and customer affairs counters until further notice beginning Monday, 16th March 2020, as part of its commitment to public health, and in line with measures taken in the UAE to contain coronavirus, COVID-19.

Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Operations Division at DFM, said, "The temporary closure of the Trading Floor doesn’t affect the trading activity as it continues as usual. Investors can carry on with their activities through the DFM online and smart platforms as well as the licensed brokerage firms. Clients can also submit and track their requests via DFM eServices accessible through DFM Smart Services App and DFM’s website.

"

"As long as this temporary closure is implemented, only employees of brokerage firms with offices located at the Trading Floor can access the premises," Al Serkal added.

The DFM urged all market participants to use smart and electronic platforms to get their requests accomplished.

It has previously introduced several platforms as part of its Smart Borse strategy that enables investors to pursue their trading activities as well as accomplish any transactions with highest levels of efficiency and security.

"DFM’s numerous advanced solutions enables us to continue providing highest levels of customer services. We have successfully implemented a remote working exercise last week that reaffirmed DFM’s ability to pursue its dynamic role in spite of any circumstances," he concluded.