Tue 02nd July 2019

DFSA accepts four FinTech firms in its regulatory sandbox Summer Cohort

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, has accepted four FinTech firms into its 2019 Summer Innovation Testing Licence, ITL, Cohort following the evaluation of a number of applications.

These four firms can now apply for an ITL, with the first batch of licences expected to be granted by the DFSA in October of this year.

The DFSA ITL Programme enables firms to test FinTech solutions in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and provides them with temporary flexibility to test and develop concepts within a restricted regulatory environment.

Invitations to join the 2019 Summer Cohort were open to international firms, and the DFSA received interest from across the world, spanning a range of innovative, tech-driven products and solutions covering a range of business models.

The successful firms intend to engage in equity crowdfunding with tokenisation of the equities, the operation of a blockchain-enabled property crowdfunding platform, and the facilitation of blockchain-enabled supply chain financing.

Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "FinTech is transforming the financial services industry globally. With the DFSA ITL programme, we are highlighting our commitment to supporting innovation in developing FinTech solutions that will add value to the industry. Through this programme, we are contributing to innovation in the financial sector, supported by Dubai and the UAE."

The DFSA offers two cohorts each year for firms to express interest in the ITL programme. The next opportunity to apply to participate in a cohort will be in November 2019.

