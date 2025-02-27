Open Menu

DFSA Announces 31% Increase In Number Of Authorised Firms In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 09:46 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) announced a significant 31% increase in the number of authorised firms in 2024, with 135 new entities added, bringing the total number of regulated entities to more than 900. This continued growth highlights the DFSA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the financial services sector within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), maintaining robust regulatory standards, and supporting a diverse financial ecosystem.

The DFSA also authorised 946 individuals and registered 17 Designated Non-Financial business or Professional (DNFBP) corporate services providers – such as accountancy firms, legal practices, and compliance consultancies – reflecting a growing trust in its regulatory framework. The rise in authorisations in 2024 reinforces the DFSA’s role in supporting financial innovation while ensuring compliance with global standards.

The DFSA’s achievements in 2024 underscores its mission to foster a dynamic, secure, and globally competitive financial market. As part of its commitment to market engagement, the DFSA continues to collaborate with stakeholders, providing guidance and oversight that strengthens the DIFC’s position as a leading international financial hub. In 2024, the DFSA held 23 outreach sessions and four roundtables, reinforcing its engagement with the regulated community and key industry stakeholders.

Fadel Al Ai, Chairman of the DFSA, said, “I am delighted with the significant increase in the number of authorised firms in 2024, taking the total number of regulated entities to more than 900. This progress reflects the DFSA’s commitment to ensuring that both new entrants and establish firms receive the necessary support to thrive.

The DFSA remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the growth of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), contributing to the prosperity of Dubai and the UAE.”

The DFSA’s commitment to transparency and engagement extends beyond regulatory oversight. It also encompasses resilience and continuous improvement, ensuring that Dubai’s financial ecosystem remains future-ready. A key priority is talent development, particularly nurturing Emirati professionals through specialised initiatives that equip them with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in financial regulation.

“By fostering a supportive environment for Emiratis to excel, we are building long-term opportunities that contribute to both the DIFC and the nation’s economic future,” said Fadel Al Ali.

Recent DFSA’s ‘Tomorrow’s Regulatory Leader’ programme graduate, Ali AlRais, Associate Manager, Authorisation, commented, "At the DFSA, we believe that our stakeholder-centric approach can drive positive change across the financial sector. By balancing innovation, long-term growth, and social responsibility, we aim to build a financial ecosystem that benefits not only our financial institutions, but also the communities they serve."

With a clear strategic focus on engagement and transparency, the DFSA remains committed to ensuring forward-thinking finance in the DIFC, Dubai, and the broader United Arab Emirates, where the intersection of financial innovation and sustainability leads to a more resilient and inclusive economy.

