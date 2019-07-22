UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFSA Joins Network For Greening Financial System

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:30 PM

DFSA joins Network for Greening Financial System

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, today announced that it is now a member of the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System, NGFS, becoming one of the first regulatory authorities in the middle East and North Africa region to join the NGFS.

The NGFS is a group of Central Banks and Supervisors willing, on a voluntary basis, to exchange experiences, share best practices, contribute to the development of environment and climate risk management in the financial sector, and to mobilise mainstream finance to support the transition toward a sustainable economy.

The network’s purpose is to help in strengthening the global response required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and to enhance the role of the financial system to manage risks and to mobilise capital for green and low-carbon investments in the broader context of environmentally sustainable development.

Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "In August 2018, the DFSA issued its guidelines on green bonds that aim to facilitate the issuing and listing of environmentally friendly fixed income securities, including Green Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, the largest listing exchange of issued Sukuk in the world. We are pleased to be a member of the NGFS alongside our regulatory peers around the world.

We look forward to working with other members of the NGFS to further develop environment and climate risk management standards for the financial sector and to support global sustainable economic development goals."

He added, "The DFSA welcomes NGFS’s first comprehensive report published in April 2019 and supports the recommendations for central banks, supervisors, policymakers and financial institutions aiming to enhance their role in the greening of the financial system and the managing of environment and climate-related risks."

In turn, Frank Elderson, Chairman of the NGFS, said, "The NGFS brings together authorities and international organisations from around the world, all working together to move forward the greening of the financial system. It is important for the NGFS to have member authorities from the GCC and the MENA regions to ensure that their environmental and climate challenges are well understood and considered by the international community and to benefit from their experience dealing with these risks."

The NGFS was established in December 2017 by eight central banks and supervisors at the Paris One Planet Summit. Since then, the NGFS has grown to 42 members and eight observers, representing five continents.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Dubai Paris Middle East April August December 2017 2018 2019 All From Agreement Share Best

Recent Stories

BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

2 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

15 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

15 minutes ago

Anti-dengue awareness campaign launched in Multan

2 minutes ago

Turkey Can Respond to Washington's Sanctions Over ..

2 minutes ago

Germany provides 2.24 mln USD to support refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.