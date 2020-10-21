DFSA to host second RegTech Live event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, will be hosting "RegTech Live: Driving Compliance through Innovation", a virtual event in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre Authority, DIFCA, on the 10th and 11th November, 2020.

The event, the second of its kind for this year, builds on the topics discussed in June and reinforces the DFSA’s goal of fostering innovation in the DIFC, in line with Dubai’s National Innovation Strategy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The two-day event will include keynote and panel discussions from industry experts including representatives from the DIFC and the DFSA speaking about driving efficiency in risk management through automation; the impact of COVID-19 on regulatory compliance; digital transformation in the UAE, and mitigating the risks in payments. There will also be demonstrations from regulatory technology providers who offer sanctions and transaction monitoring, as well as "e-KYC" solutions and behavioural analytics.

Also, the DFSA will express their views on innovation in financial services, and an update on the "Future of Finance" from the DIFCA.

Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "We were very pleased with the first RegTech Live event, which provided a platform to host important discussions on emerging regulatory technologies. We look forward to continuing the momentum with this second event."

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, "DIFC is home of the region’s largest and most enabling FinTech and RegTech environment so we are pleased to collaborate with the DFSA on the second edition of their RegTech event series. The first was very successful and we will use this opportunity to continue exploring how the financial sector can leverage technology to drive innovation, deliver solutions and help build a more robust regulatory environment to shape the future of finance."