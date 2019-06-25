UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFSA’s Role In Supporting Global FinTech Innovation Highlighted In First GFiN Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

DFSA’s role in supporting global FinTech innovation highlighted in first GFiN report

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The Global Financial Innovation Network, GFiN, today published a report highlighting the efforts of the international community of regulators, including the Dubai Financial Services Authority, DFSA, in driving global FinTech innovation and cross-border testing of innovative ideas.

Titled "GFiN – One Year On", the report details the GFiN’s many activities over the past year, the challenges it has faced, achievements, and its ambitions for the future.

The GFiN is a network of international regulators and related organisations committed to supporting financial innovation, and to create a framework for cooperation between regulators to share experiences and approaches to innovation.

As of June 2019, the GFiN has 35 financial services regulators with full membership status and seven observers, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, from a total of 21 jurisdictions. As a founding member and a member of the GFiN Coordination Group, the DFSA supports the Network's mission of advancing financial integrity, consumer protection, financial inclusion, and financial stability, through innovation in the sector.

Bryan Stirewalt, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said, "As part of the GFiN, we have the opportunity to collaborate with many global regulators, and to help achieve the UAE’s vision of establishing Dubai as a global FinTech hub, while also leveraging the advances in technology to enhance regulatory standards and compliance by firms, and to help build a more robust financial environment that welcomes and protects investors."

At the beginning of February, the DFSA announced its participation in GFiN’s cross-border test pilot programme. GFiN members received 44 applications, globally for the pilot, a significant number of which were from Regulatory Technology, RegTech, companies. Eight of the 44 applications passed the initial screening process.

The DFSA received six of the 44 applications, with two RegTech applicants - Ascent RegTech and Starling Trust - being considered for the cross-border pilot.

Related Topics

World Bank Technology UAE Dubai Hub February June 2019 From Share

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

2 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

2 hours ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.