DFWAC, Al Jalila Children’s To Elevate Child Protection

Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

DFWAC, Al Jalila Children’s to elevate child protection

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, and the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to cooperate and exchange experiences to safeguard and protect children.

This is in line with the Federal Law No. 03 of 2016 on Child Rights, otherwise known as 'Wadeema's Law'.

Under the agreement, the two parties will work together to develop joint policies and procedures to report and protect children and their families exposed to abuse. Case collaboration and cross-training will also be an integral part of the collaboration.

In the event of an increase in the number of child abuse cases reported by the Jalila Hospital, the parties agreed that the DFWAC would appoint a permanent representative at the hospital to provide immediate support and assistance.

In accordance with the agreement, the two parties will also conduct joint research studies in the fields of child care, protection and other relevant social issues that will contribute to the development of policies in order to protect children and their families and prevent instances of abuse.

They will also hold joint workshops, seminars and conferences as a form of capacity building for child protection officials.

The MoU was signed at the hospital today by Afra Al Basti, Director-General of the DFWAC, and Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Khayat, CEO of the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The DFWAC is always keen to cooperate with various health care providers, as hospitals are one of the most important places to detect cases of violence against children and to provide them with the required medical and psychological care, Al Basti said.

Dr. Al Khayat said, "As the only children's hospital in the UAE, our care for children goes beyond healthcare, as we have a moral and ethical obligation to protect any child when needed. Our cooperation with the DFWAC will play a pivotal role in elevating the standards of safeguarding and protection children, especially through mutual efforts in research and studies that will result in enhanced policies and regulations to protect children across the UAE community."

