DFWAC discusses human trafficking with visiting Thai delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) An official delegation from the Kingdom of Thailand recently visited the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, to learn about the foundation's experience in providing care and rehabilitation to victims of human trafficking, its efforts to raise awareness among members of the community, and to discuss important challenges in the field.

The visit is part of a tour by the delegation to several entities concerned with the issue of human trafficking within the UAE, on the sidelines of the second meeting of the UAE National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking with the Kingdom of Thailand.

During its visit to the foundation, the delegation was received by Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Social Services at the DFWAC, where she accompanied them on a tour of the most prominent facilities, and highlighted the most prominent service statistics, as well as reports on the cases of victims of human trafficking received by the foundation over the past years.

Al Bahri welcomed the Thai delegation and praised the great cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the Kingdom of Thailand in the fight against human trafficking, which has contributed to a significant reduction in the number of victims in the past years in both countries.

The Director of the Department of Care and Social Services and the Thai delegation also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences and work to fight against human trafficking, especially about agreeing on a unified definition, and providing support and the necessary care to the victims.

During the visit, the delegation learned about the foundation’s 800111 helpline, in addition to the most prominent methods of psychotherapy and psychological rehabilitation used, and programmes to develop the capabilities of the victims of human trafficking to help them enter the labour market or start small businesses.

The Thai delegation praised the interest the UAE attaches to the fight against human trafficking, particularly the efforts of the DFWAC in this field, and the outstanding level of care and rehabilitation services it provides to the victims.