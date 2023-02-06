UrduPoint.com

DFWAC Receives Delegation From Parliamentary Assembly Of The Mediterranean

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has received a high-level delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The delegation’s visit aimed to learn about the foundation’s services offered to women and children, who fell victim to domestic violence.

The delegation was received by Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of the Foundation.

It included Joana Lima, President of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum, accompanied by Maryam Majid bin Thaniya, Member of the Federal National Council and Vice President of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum; Fatima Zahraa Abdi, Second Vice President of PAM Women Parliamentary Forum; and Celine Cervi, Parliamentary Secretary.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the services offered by the Foundation, including information on its campaigns, initiatives, and educational programmes.

They were also informed about the rehabilitation plans for victims.

Additionally, the delegation was given a tour of the Foundation's facilities.

Al Mansouri praised the visit of the delegation, highlighting that it is part of a series of visits to the foundation aimed at reviewing its experience and services, exchanging information and expertise, and sharing successful experiences and programmes.

"Since its establishment in 2007, the Foundation has gained a reputation as one of the leading organisations in the field of combating domestic violence, protecting children and addressing human trafficking crimes,” she added.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean is an international organisation founded in 2005 by the national parliaments of the countries of the Euro-Mediterranean region.

The main objective of PAM is to forge political, economic and social cooperation among the Member States in order to find common solutions to the challenges facing the Euro-Mediterranean and Gulf region, and to create a space for peace and prosperity for its peoples.

