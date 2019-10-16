DFWAC takes part in Arab Human Rights Commission sessions

(@imziishan)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, has participated in the 6th session of the UAE's first periodic report on the Arab Charter of Human Rights.

The session took place before the Arab Human Rights Commission Charter Committee at the Headquarters of the Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, on 14th and 15th October 2019.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Mona Al Bahr, board member of the DFWAC, and Fatma Hassan Essa, business Development consultant, in addition to the others.

During the discussion of the report, the delegation reviewed the efforts and achievements of the UAE and highlighted the legislation it has issued in the field of human rights in general, especially in the field of protecting children's rights and providing a safe and healthy environment for their establishment through the Children's Rights Law, as well as in the field of women's rights.

This is in addition to the support provided to them by the leadership and the government of the UAE, as well as overcoming all the obstacles faced by women to reach the highest positions until women make up 50 percent of the members of the Federal National Council.

The delegation stressed that this meeting reflects the UAE's place in the field of human rights, and also appreciated the role of the Arab Human Rights Committee of the Arab League in promoting cooperation efforts and the exchange of experiences in this field between different member states, in the interest of the people of the region.