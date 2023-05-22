UrduPoint.com

DFWAC Takes Part In Seminar On Combatting Violence Against Women

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 06:45 PM

DFWAC takes part in seminar on combatting violence against women

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) participated in the regional research seminar on "Violence against Women and Girls, its Causes and Consequences" in the middle East and North Africa.

The seminar was organised by the Kuwaiti Union of Women's Associations in collaboration with the Geneva Institute for Human Rights in Switzerland. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls Reem Al Salem also participated in the event, which took place in Kuwait.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, was featured as an official speaker in a session titled "Moving Forward to Eliminate Violence Against Women". She highlighted DFWAC's efforts in raising community awareness on issues of violence against women, presenting the Foundation's key programs and initiatives aimed at combating domestic violence and violence against women in general.

Al Mansouri emphasised the critical role that the eradication of violence against women plays in the social and humanitarian progression of a country.

She also noted its impact on the scientific, technological, and artificial intelligence sectors. Furthermore, she pointed out that violence is a significant interruption to women's development and their vital contribution to shaping future generations.

The Acting Director-General cautioned about the severe repercussions of violence on women's psychological and physical health, which undermines their crucial role in education and upbringing. She also recounted the journey of DFWAC, and the extensive experiences and accomplishments achieved during its long-standing tenure, enabling the Foundation to meet its objectives.

Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri lauded the efforts of the Kuwait Federation of Women's Associations, the organiser of the regional event, which provided a platform to exchange innovative ideas and learn about the various experiences and challenges faced by relevant authorities and institutions.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exchange Education Kuwait Dubai Salem Geneva Switzerland Middle East Women Event

Recent Stories

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset mana ..

SCA, UBF explore cooperation to support asset management industry

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi Intern ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

11 minutes ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia revi ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of Australia review bilateral ties

41 minutes ago
 Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortre ..

Fortress Management and Mubadala to acquire Fortress Investment Group

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Ai ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah International Airport

42 minutes ago
 Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.