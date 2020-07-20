DGCX, American University of Sharjah to foster next generation of professionals across finance sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, DGCX, today announced that it has partnered with American University of Sharjah, AUS, to foster the next generation of professionals across the finance sector.

Through the collaboration, the DGCX will offer AUS undergraduate students the opportunity to participate in an internship programme and educate them about how the DGCX operates and the important role it plays in the financial services sector in the region. Comprising guest speakers, virtual training and consulting opportunities, the programme offers students the flexibility to participate from any location of their choice.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said "This partnership aims to identify and cultivate future leaders across the financial services sector. The American University of Sharjah is one of the best in the country, and by providing its students with insights through real-life experiences, we hope to broaden their set of skills in a way that can be applied to both their education and careers. We are confident that this collaboration will be hugely beneficial to all parties involved, and we are excited to welcome on board the first group of talented young students to help them understand how a world-class exchange operates, and prepare them for post-graduation success in a rapidly evolving sector.

"

Abdullah Harmoozi, Head of Outreach and Engagement, added, "This partnership is a key part of the DGCX's Outreach and Engagement Programme, and an exciting opportunity for us to work closely with the community. We are fully committed to supporting AUS, and providing its students with real-world experience to advance their professional development. It is a great honour to be giving back by investing in our future leaders, and we look forward to building on this momentum through more partnerships like this in the coming months."

Through this partnership, the DGCX will also assist students in enhancing their scientific and applied research skills by inviting them to participate in conferences and seminars. The AUS and DGCX will also collaborate on joint projects, giving students opportunities to be involved and utilise their strengths and capabilities, particularly in the area of data analytics.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of AUS, said, "We are very pleased to partner with the region’s leading derivatives exchange to enhance educational and career-development opportunities for students. The collaboration with DGCX will allow AUS to benefit from the knowledge of industry professionals within the region and beyond."