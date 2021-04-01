UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGCX Continues To Register Strong Interest In Silver, Gold Futures Contracts

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:45 PM

DGCX continues to register strong interest in silver, gold futures contracts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) today announced that during the month of March, it registered a monthly Average Open Interest (AOI) of 191,974 contracts.

Once again, the DGCX Group’s best performing product segment was precious metals, with its Silver Futures Contract recording a year-to-date (Y-T-D) volume growth of 209 percent compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the DGCX’s flagship Shari’ah Compliant Spot Gold Contract recorded a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) Average Daily Volume (ADV) growth of 151 percent during March.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said, "During the first quarter of 2021, we recorded sustained interest in our Silver Futures Contract, largely driven by market participants’ desire to safeguard their risk and turn to reputed safe havens such as Silver and Gold.

"Another prevailing trend was a rising interest for products that comply with Islamic principles, as exhibited by the strong performance of our Shari’ah Compliant Spot Gold Contract in March. Subject to further conditions and market feedback, we are currently exploring opportunities to expand our metals portfolio with more contracts that adhere to Islamic principles – such as a Shari’ah based Silver Futures Contract."

Related Topics

Exchange Dubai Male Same March Gold Silver Market Best

Recent Stories

From 31st March, the members of the Arts Council o ..

11 minutes ago

Exports reach to $ 18.669 billion during last 9 mo ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting via video-lin ..

4 minutes ago

China 10-year treasury bond futures close lower Th ..

4 minutes ago

AU calls for urgent action after Mozambique attack ..

13 minutes ago

WHO invites Turkey's health minister to COVID-19 b ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.