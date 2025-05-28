DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced its acceptance into the Arab Federation of Capital Market’s (AFCM) Business Development Committee.

The appointment reflects DGCX’s expertise in regulatory oversight, risk management and product innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading regional player in derivatives trading and financial market infrastructure.

The AFCM, established in 1978 as the principal body for Arab stock exchanges, plays a critical role in enhancing collaboration and standardising best practices across the region.

By joining the Business Development Committee, DGCX will contribute to key initiatives that strengthen regional capital markets. This includes coordinating operational rules and regulations governing trading across Arab exchanges; proposing legislative reforms to support market activity; developing strategies to boost trading volumes and liquidity; setting strategy to develop business of brokerage and exchange companies; encouraging knowledge exchange among Arab exchanges; and engaging external experts to enhance market development.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DGCX, commented, “As the largest and most diversified derivatives exchange in the middle East, DGCX brings deep expertise in market innovation, risk management and regulatory alignment. This recognition not only reinforces our commitment to advancing capital markets across the Arab world but also strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for commodities and financial services.”

DGCX has been an active member of the AFCM and is serving on its Audit & Governance Committee. Already underway with its participation at the AFCM annual conference in Tunisia, the Exchange’s contribution to the Business Development Committee underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing regional market structures, expanding product offerings and fostering greater collaboration across the region.