DGCX Joins Arab Federation Of Capital Markets Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced its acceptance into the Arab Federation of Capital Market’s (AFCM) Business Development Committee.
The appointment reflects DGCX’s expertise in regulatory oversight, risk management and product innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading regional player in derivatives trading and financial market infrastructure.
The AFCM, established in 1978 as the principal body for Arab stock exchanges, plays a critical role in enhancing collaboration and standardising best practices across the region.
By joining the Business Development Committee, DGCX will contribute to key initiatives that strengthen regional capital markets. This includes coordinating operational rules and regulations governing trading across Arab exchanges; proposing legislative reforms to support market activity; developing strategies to boost trading volumes and liquidity; setting strategy to develop business of brokerage and exchange companies; encouraging knowledge exchange among Arab exchanges; and engaging external experts to enhance market development.
Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DGCX, commented, “As the largest and most diversified derivatives exchange in the middle East, DGCX brings deep expertise in market innovation, risk management and regulatory alignment. This recognition not only reinforces our commitment to advancing capital markets across the Arab world but also strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for commodities and financial services.”
DGCX has been an active member of the AFCM and is serving on its Audit & Governance Committee. Already underway with its participation at the AFCM annual conference in Tunisia, the Exchange’s contribution to the Business Development Committee underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing regional market structures, expanding product offerings and fostering greater collaboration across the region.
Recent Stories
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
More Stories From Middle East
-
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee6 minutes ago
-
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China6 minutes ago
-
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal21 minutes ago
-
'Tourism 365' participates in ITB China 202521 minutes ago
-
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour Minister51 minutes ago
-
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East51 minutes ago
-
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO1 hour ago
-
M42, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Gunma University in Japan to drive innovation in heavy ion therapy1 hour ago
-
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors2 hours ago
-
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development2 hours ago
-
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Platform2 hours ago
-
Arab Social Media Influencers Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai2 hours ago