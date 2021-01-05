UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGCX Trades 12.73 Million Contracts, Records Yearly AOI Of 220,504 Contracts In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

DGCX trades 12.73 million contracts, records yearly AOI of 220,504 contracts in 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) today announced that it traded 12.73 million contracts in 2020, and recorded a yearly AOI of 220,504 contracts in 2020. Open interest refers to the total number of outstanding contracts at the end of the trading day and is a strong indicator of an exchange’s success.

Additionally, the best performing product in 2020 was DGCX’s AUD Futures Contract, which traded over 0.26 million contracts, up 4,694% year-on-year (Y-O-Y), with AOI up by over 3.8% over the same period.

During 2020, the DGCX launched products that performed strongly; the Weekly INR-US Dollar (USD) Futures Contract as well as the launch of three FX Rolling Futures Contracts – Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP) and Australian Dollar (AUD) against the US Dollar (USD).

Both products continue to display steady growth, which is testament to heightening demand.

Commenting on the year, Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said, "The pandemic presented disruption as well as challenges for many industries on a global scale. Against this backdrop, it is encouraging to note that not only did we keep the market open throughout 2020, but that we also extended trading hours for both the Indian Budget and US Elections in response to demand from our members and market participants.

"Moreover, we are also proud that we were able to successfully introduce new products that have performed exceptionally well in the marketplace, as well as build on our partnerships, and strengthen our overall capabilities."

Related Topics

India Exchange Dollar Budget Dubai Male Same United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Australia Dollars 2020 Gold Market From Best Million

Recent Stories

The Pakistan HAVCR Society extended its best wishe ..

20 minutes ago

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Able to Take Responsible Position Regarding ..

29 minutes ago

China court sentences ex-banker to death for $260m ..

29 minutes ago

Norway first to over 50% electric in 2020 new car ..

29 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Says US Broke All Possible Rules ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.