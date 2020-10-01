DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to market participants amidst ongoing currency volatility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Moving into the final quarter of 2020, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, DGCX, maintained its strong momentum, providing investors with a wide range of derivative products to manage their risk effectively. Last month, the Exchange's three newly launched FX Rolling Futures Contracts – Euro, EUR, Pound Sterling, GBP, and Australian Dollar, AUD, all against the US Dollar, USD, – saw an increase in trading activity, and have now traded a combined total of 6,449 lots valued at USD 75 million since their launch in July.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said, "Owing to a substantial increase in Currency volatility, caused by ongoing Covid-19 cases, a lack of progress in Brexit trade negotiations, and a recent string of much lower than expected economic growth forecasts, DGCX recorded significant traction in its new FX Rolling Futures Contracts last month, as members increasingly looked to leverage dynamic tools to manage their risk. Heading into the last quarter of the year, global uncertainty still looms, and we expect these unique products to continue on their strong growth trajectory, enabling investors to mitigate the risks involved in the currency market.

As an exchange deeply committed to fulfilling the needs of our member base, we will soon be announcing the launch of more innovative products aimed at providing significant value to investors during this challenging period."

The DGCX’s FX Rolling Futures Contracts offer investors the ability to take advantage of the arbitrage opportunities that exist between DGCX’s traditional quarterly futures contracts and these perpetual rolling contracts. At the same time, margin offsets ensures maximum capital efficiency for market participants.

During September, the Exchange’s Euro and British Pound Futures Contracts also performed strongly, and have now registered impressive year-to-date (Y-T-D) volume growth of 193 percent and 327 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year.

The DGCX will be participating in World Investor Week, a week-long, global campaign promoted by International Organisation of Securities Commissions, IOSCO, and led by the Securities and Commodities Authority, SCA, in UAE, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of investor education and protection, as well as highlighting the various initiatives by securities regulators especially during these times.