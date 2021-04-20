DGCX’s PKR futures contract launched

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) Monday announced the launch of its Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Futures Contract and is now available for trading.

As the first-of-its-kind on any regulated exchange in the world, the contract will provide members and their clients with the ability to hedge exposure to the Pakistani Rupee. It will also provide trading opportunities against the wide range of existing foreign exchange Currency products that DGCX makes available for trading.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: "We are pleased to finally launch the highly anticipated PKR Futures Contract, which complements our suite of existing products, and enables DGCX market participants to tap further into the Asian markets.

As we move into the second quarter of 2021, we continue to see interest in more currency products - and are exploring opportunities to launch similar initiatives soon."

The contract size is 2,000,000 of base currently (PKR) and will be traded and cash settled in US Dollars (USD) based on publicly available reference prices displayed on the last trading day. Trading hours will be from 07:00 to 23:55, Gulf Standard Time.