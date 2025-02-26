DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has approved a flexible working hours and remote work policy for Dubai government employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri (2025).

This policy aligns with the leadership’s announcement of 2025 as the “Year of Community” and reflects Dubai Government’s commitment to fostering an optimal work environment while promoting community values.

The policy grants Dubai government employees up to three flexible working hours, provided they complete 5.5 hours from Monday to Thursday and three hours on Friday.

Furthermore, employees are permitted to work remotely for up to two days a week, depending on the job requirements, work conditions, and the nature of their responsibilities.

The policy mandates that employees should coordinate with their direct managers to ensure smooth operations and maintain productivity, ensuring no disruption to daily tasks in the interest of public service.

This initiative is part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to creating the best possible work environment for government employees, enhancing their comfort, and motivating them to increase productivity. Additionally, the policy encourages the private sector to adopt similar measures during Ramadan that are tailored to the specific needs of businesses and ensure the seamless continuity of their operations.