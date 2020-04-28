DGHRD and HBMSU help establish culture of remote work and productivity in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Government Human Resources Department, DGHRD, in partnership with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, launched a new online training course, "Remote Working and Productivity".

The training course, which will be available in both Arabic and English, is in line with the ongoing national efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency, quality and reliability of remote work through the use of the latest technological innovations.

The new e-course is considered to be significantly important as it represents a strong push towards reinforcing Dubai's global leadership. The emirate was recently ranked as the second-best city in the world, after San Francisco, for working from home or remotely for 2020 in a recent report issued by CEOWORLD magazine.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, DGHRD Director-General, confirmed the departmentâ€™s keenness towards implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance provided in the 4th January, 2020, document that aims to enhance government efficiency through investments in further developing human resources as an absolute priority to improve government performance.

Al Falasi said that the electronic training course launched by the department in cooperation with HBMSU entitled "Remote Working and Productivity" is in line with the framework of the departmentâ€™s approach towards generalising the remote work system, which the DGHRD is working to establish, in line with the implementation of the human resources law of Dubai Government No. (8) for the year 2018.

The law provides a number of features that are aimed at supporting job stability, including providing the option of working remotely and part-time, which would create a balance between career and personal life.

Al Falasi added that global studies, research and experience have proven that employees who get options to work remotely are more involved, productive and happier, proving the effectiveness of this system of work.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor, HBMSU, said, "The launch of the e-course, 'Remote Working and Productivity,' in partnership with the DGHRD, represents joint efforts to support national efforts directed to transform challenges into opportunities, which are needed to guide the development of government services based on the pillars of integration, seamlessness, innovation and proactivity.

"This is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and President of HBMSU, to establish the concept of business continuity and employ technology and innovation to provide government work with proactive and flexible solutions that keep pace with the rapid developments and ensure the happiness of customers and the prosperity of society, as it is the highest priority for the Government of Dubai."

The "Remote Working and Productivity" e-course, now available on the HBMSU's Cloud Campus, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make the emirate as the safest, the most efficient, integrated and connected city for its citizens, residents and visitors.

The partnership between the DGHRD and the HBMSU is an important addition to the university's series of collaborations. The university recently partnered with the Ministry of education, which resulted in the successful issuance of around 90,000 certificates of completion for the e-course, "Be an online tutor in 24 hours". The course was later globally released through a partnership agreement between the HBMSU and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technology in Education, making it available in several languages.