DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu in technology, innovation and energy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2023) The Department of Government Relations (DGR) has explored new collaboration opportunities in the fields of technological innovation, energy, and knowledge exchange between Sharjah and Daegu, one of South Korea's most important economic and industrial hubs, and its third largest city after Seoul and Busan.

During a recent visit to the DGR headquarters, Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Director of the DGR, received a South Korean delegation headed by Mokyung Kim, Director of Investment Promotion in Daegu, along with Humaid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emirati Korean Friendship Society.

The two parties underscored the importance of consolidating bilateral relations in technological industries, particularly alternative and renewable energy. The Director of Investment Promotion in Daegu announced plans to present a comprehensive project to counterparts in the emirate, aiming to revolutionise C-rated batteries. This project encompasses establishing a state-of-the-art production line exclusively focused on manufacturing batteries and electric motors within the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Qassimi showcased Sharjah’s features and innovative solutions in the energy, technology and innovation fields. Al Qassimi highlighted the efforts of Bee’a group, which launched the first clean energy project in the middle East, "Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant", which aims to turn the emirate’s solid waste into energy, making it the first waste-free city in the region.

Al Qassimi also focused on the Sharjah Technology, Research and Innovation Park (STRIP), which seeks to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem that promotes research and development while supporting enterprise activities and the triple helix collaboration of industry, government and academia.

“Hosting the Korean delegation from Daegu embodies our vision to support Sharjah's efforts in consolidating relations and opening new partnership avenues with like-minded cities, particularly in fields like knowledge, innovation, development and elevation of people’s quality of life,” said Al Qassimi.

“We continue to achieve these key goals under the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which underlines the importance of enhancing economic, trade, industry and investment relations, as well as bolstering cross-cultural communication with cities worldwide.”

“Cementing the bilateral relations between Sharjah and Korean cities, and facilitating cooperation between their receptive entities paves the way for formal agreements, ensuring shared achievements and sustainable progress in the future,” he added.

Commenting on their well-received delegation to Sharjah, Mokyung Kim stated, “The DGR has demonstrated great efforts in acquainting us with Sharjah and its esteemed institutions across various sectors. They have also facilitated seamless communication, enabling us to present our innovative project ideas in the fields of technology, energy, and innovation, while exploring potential collaborative business opportunities. This paved the way for our delegation to engage with relevant authorities in scientific research and technological innovation, to discuss the feasibility of signing formal agreements for cooperation in the energy sector.”

Humaid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emirati Korean Friendship Society, commented on the occasion, saying, “We extend our appreciation to the DGR for organising this meeting. It enhances the already strong trade and investment ties and further promotes the longstanding diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea. Sharjah plays a pivotal role in introducing Arab and Emirati culture to cities worldwide, fostering new avenues for bilateral relations across various fields and at all levels.”

The visit comes from the vibrant exchange between Sharjah and South Korea, marked by significant activities. Notably, Sharjah was named “Guest of Honour” at the Seoul International Book Fair 2023, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), revealed plans to establish a permanent platform for the Publish Her initiative in South Korea. The culmination of these endeavours was South Korea's declaring Sharjah as the famed King Sejong Institute's regional headquarters.