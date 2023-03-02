DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) A Sharjah delegation, headed by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), discussed strengthening cultural cooperation with Omani government officials during a recent visit to the Sultanate.

The Sharjah delegation was received by Salem bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism and representatives of government agencies in the Sultanate.

The Omani side welcomed the Sharjah delegation, affirmed the strong historical relations between the UAE and Oman, and praised the emirate's efforts under the leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in stimulating the cultural movement and bolstering the emirate’s status on the global cultural map.

The visit aligns with the emirate's ongoing mission to foster and strengthen cultural relations between Sharjah and cities worldwide.

The Sharjah delegation also visited Oman's Authority for National Documents and Archives, the Royal Opera House, and the House of Musical Arts, providing a unique opportunity to explore Oman's rich history and cultural heritage through historical documents and collectables.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “The strong bonds between Sharjah and Oman are built on a solid foundation of common historical, geographical, cultural, and social ties. This visit, among others, strengthens relations between the emirate's cultural, knowledge and creative institutions and their Omani counterparts. It paves the way for developing initiatives that promote knowledge and tourism and support work between both sides to explore supporting the cultural sector and document and study heritage.”

In December, Sheikh Fahim received a high-level delegation headed by Salem Al Mahrouqi, who is also Chairman of the board of Trustees of the National Museum.

