UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGR Sharjah Explores Cultural Cooperation Opportunities With Alliance Française

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

DGR Sharjah explores cultural cooperation opportunities with Alliance Française

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Department of Government Relations, DGR, Sharjah, explored cultural cooperation opportunities and strengthening bilateral relations between the emirate and the French capital, Paris, during a meeting with a delegation from Alliance Française recently.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR Sharjah, along with Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR Sharjah, received the French delegation headed by Mohamed Beldjoudi, Director and General Delegate middle East at Alliance Française. They discussed opportunities for exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two cities.

The delegations explored the possibility of establishing a branch of the Alliance Française in Sharjah to provide opportunities for cultural exchange and shining light on the rich French culture and art scene, in addition to French language learning which can serve as a bridge between the two nations.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed on DGR’s mission to build communication channels and cooperation with cities around the world, in coordination with governmental and semi-governmental entities in Sharjah. He pointed out that the discussion with Alliance Française is in pursuance of the department’s goals aligned with the cultural project of Sharjah.

Related Topics

World Exchange Sharjah Paris Alliance Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

Two killed, two injured as car turned turtle in Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Eurasian Economic Commission Says Any Disintegrati ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA clarifies news item

4 minutes ago

UK Think Tank Urges Gov't to Create Global Nature ..

4 minutes ago

EU 'Digs Its Own Grave' by Pushing Russia Closer t ..

11 minutes ago

Well-equipped law university to be established in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.