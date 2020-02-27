DGR Sharjah explores cultural cooperation opportunities with Alliance Française

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The Department of Government Relations, DGR, Sharjah, explored cultural cooperation opportunities and strengthening bilateral relations between the emirate and the French capital, Paris, during a meeting with a delegation from Alliance Française recently.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR Sharjah, along with Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, Director of DGR Sharjah, received the French delegation headed by Mohamed Beldjoudi, Director and General Delegate middle East at Alliance Française. They discussed opportunities for exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two cities.

The delegations explored the possibility of establishing a branch of the Alliance Française in Sharjah to provide opportunities for cultural exchange and shining light on the rich French culture and art scene, in addition to French language learning which can serve as a bridge between the two nations.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stressed on DGR’s mission to build communication channels and cooperation with cities around the world, in coordination with governmental and semi-governmental entities in Sharjah. He pointed out that the discussion with Alliance Française is in pursuance of the department’s goals aligned with the cultural project of Sharjah.