DGW ranks among top 10 in ‘Employees Happiness Index 2019’

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has been ranked among the top ten in the ‘Employee Happiness Index for 2019.’ The recognition also underlines the Workshop’s commitment to support the national efforts aimed at establishing happiness as an institutional approach and an integral part of the UAE’s societal and work values.

Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi CEO of DGW, said that the progress achieved by DGW in the index reflects the satisfaction and happiness levels of its employees as well as the Workshop’s eagerness to follow the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in raising the level of employee happiness as one of the strategic priorities of Dubai Government.

He further pointed out that the Workshop is committed to continuing its endeavors to build a positive work environment that further enhances the productivity and satisfaction of employees, who play the integral role in elevating the government’s performance to the highest levels of excellence and meeting the aspirations of customers.

He added, "We are happy to be one of the top 10 entities in the Happiness Index and it is a testament to the success of our efforts to improve employee satisfaction and comfort within an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, which are necessary to provide services that live up to the expectations of customers. We look forward to empower our employees to achieve personal and career development in a way that is rewarding. By undertaking such efforts, we will strive to support the realisation of our wise leadership’s vision and directives to establish the happiest government work environment in the world."