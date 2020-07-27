UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DGW Ranks Among Top 10 In ‘Employees Happiness Index 2019’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

DGW ranks among top 10 in ‘Employees Happiness Index 2019’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has been ranked among the top ten in the ‘Employee Happiness Index for 2019.’ The recognition also underlines the Workshop’s commitment to support the national efforts aimed at establishing happiness as an institutional approach and an integral part of the UAE’s societal and work values.

Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi CEO of DGW, said that the progress achieved by DGW in the index reflects the satisfaction and happiness levels of its employees as well as the Workshop’s eagerness to follow the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in raising the level of employee happiness as one of the strategic priorities of Dubai Government.

He further pointed out that the Workshop is committed to continuing its endeavors to build a positive work environment that further enhances the productivity and satisfaction of employees, who play the integral role in elevating the government’s performance to the highest levels of excellence and meeting the aspirations of customers.

He added, "We are happy to be one of the top 10 entities in the Happiness Index and it is a testament to the success of our efforts to improve employee satisfaction and comfort within an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, which are necessary to provide services that live up to the expectations of customers. We look forward to empower our employees to achieve personal and career development in a way that is rewarding. By undertaking such efforts, we will strive to support the realisation of our wise leadership’s vision and directives to establish the happiest government work environment in the world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Rashid Progress 2019 Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

35 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

53 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.