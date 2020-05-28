DGW reviews updated strategic plan to support national efforts on COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) The Dubai Government Workshop, DGW, has held a meeting of the leadership team to discuss the implementation of the government’s precautionary measures in addressing the challenges of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The meeting was held as part of the DGW's continuous support to national efforts to ensure the health, security, and safety of the society, including DGW employees and its customers.

The meeting reviewed the workshop's updated strategic plan, which was adopted in support of the country's efforts in tackling the pandemic. The event also included key discussions on measures taken to maintain the safety of DGW employees, dealers, outsourcing companies, and community members. The move is in line with the recommendations of the country's leadership to protect the health and safety of citizens and residents.

Fahad Ahmed Al-Raeesi, CEO of DGW, revealed that the workshop continues to remain up-to-date and well-informed about recent developments about the COVID-19 crisis.

He emphasized the DGW's commitment to implementing precautionary measures that are essential to protect the health of employees and customers.

"The meeting served as an important interactive platform for us to discuss and review our updated strategies in dealing with COVID-19. It was also a strategic venue to tackle recent developments and to keep ourselves abreast of the latest news about this global epidemic. During the meeting, we were able to come up with a new set of preventive measures designed to address the impact and repercussions of the current conditions we are all facing," Al-Raeesi stated.

"It is our responsibility to address these challenges and provide guarantees that can accelerate the efforts to return to normalcy, as inspired and guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to move towards the future with confidence, strength and determination," Al-Raeesi said in conclusion.