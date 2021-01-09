UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Adds New Centre For Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the addition of a seventh centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the DHA has added Al Safa Primary healthcare centre to the six existing facilities, which are vaccinating the public for free. She said the centre was added to accommodate the large turnout for vaccinations.

The seven DHA facilities that are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine include Al Safa primary health care centre, Zabeel primary health care centre, Al Mizhar primary health care centre, Nad Al Hamr primary health care centre, Al Barsha primary health care centre, Uptown Miriff medical fitness centre and Hatta Hospital.

Dr Al Khaja stated that the vaccination plan, which was developed by the authority, was formulated in a flexible manner, allowing the addition of other centres for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, to meet the growing requirements and the expected increased demand for vaccinations.

The campaign is targeting four main categories. The first category includes people who are 60-years-old and above, people with chronic diseases and people of determination.

The second category includes frontline workers in both the public and private sectors. The third category is made up of vital-sector workers, while the fourth category will be open to all who wish to be vaccinated, based on approved international and local protocols.

The DHA highlighted that priority will be given to the first three categories, and the vaccination will become available to the fourth category in the near future.

Related Topics

Dubai All

Recent Stories

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 minutes ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

32 minutes ago

272 beds fixed for coronavirus patients at Nishtar ..

21 minutes ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

23 minutes ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.