DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced the addition of a seventh centre offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as part of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said the DHA has added Al Safa Primary healthcare centre to the six existing facilities, which are vaccinating the public for free. She said the centre was added to accommodate the large turnout for vaccinations.

The seven DHA facilities that are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine include Al Safa primary health care centre, Zabeel primary health care centre, Al Mizhar primary health care centre, Nad Al Hamr primary health care centre, Al Barsha primary health care centre, Uptown Miriff medical fitness centre and Hatta Hospital.

Dr Al Khaja stated that the vaccination plan, which was developed by the authority, was formulated in a flexible manner, allowing the addition of other centres for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, to meet the growing requirements and the expected increased demand for vaccinations.

The campaign is targeting four main categories. The first category includes people who are 60-years-old and above, people with chronic diseases and people of determination.

The second category includes frontline workers in both the public and private sectors. The third category is made up of vital-sector workers, while the fourth category will be open to all who wish to be vaccinated, based on approved international and local protocols.

The DHA highlighted that priority will be given to the first three categories, and the vaccination will become available to the fourth category in the near future.