UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Adopts CPT Code Set To Enhance Standardised Medical Service Reporting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

DHA adopts CPT Code set to enhance standardised medical service reporting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, and the American Medical Association, AMA, has announced an agreement today that will support the standardised exchange of medical service data throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The agreement provides the DHA a licence to use Current Procedural Terminology, CPT, a comprehensive code set copyrighted by the AMA, that enables interoperability, reporting, measurement, analysis, and benchmarking of medical services and procedures across Dubai’s healthcare system.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said, "The introduction of CPT coding is another milestone for the health system in Dubai. It will make the medical billing process highly efficient and accurate with minimum human interference and it will empower all stakeholders to become completely paperless. Additionally, it will also enable accurate data collection that will help us devise evidence-based policies and processes to further enhance the healthcare system in Dubai."

For over fifty years, the CPT code set has served the needs of data-driven health systems who aim to control costs, improve quality, and increase access to care. The comprehensive, standardized language of CPT is a uniform and rigorous code set that is trusted as medicine’s universal language for reporting medical services and procedures provided to patients.

Saleh Al Hashimi, CEO of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, DHIC, said, "The introduction of the 2018 CPT code set in Dubai will provide a unified and streamlined language for all healthcare providers, insurance payers, third party administrators and DHIC as the regulator, making it easier for healthcare providers to report more accurately for the care they deliver and ensuring speedier approval processes for patients.

With over 10,000 codes available for services and procedures, the CPT codes will better capture the state of modern healthcare in Dubai. It will also enable Dubai’s medical community to support technology-enabled services in digital medicine and foster innovative and integrated care models for providing high-quality medical care." Al Hashimi added that the adoption of CPT will enhance eClaimLink, Dubai’s centralised data exchange system that healthcare payers, providers and DHIC as Regulator in Dubai use with modern clinical content.

"Medical knowledge is constantly advancing so the AMA invests extensive resources in an open and rigorous process that convenes experts from the medical community to produce practical enhancements to the CPT code set," said AMA board Trustee Gerald E. Harmon, M.D.

"This rigorous process keeps the CPT code set current with contemporary medical science and technology, so it can fulfill its vital role as the language of medicine today and the code to its future."

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Dubai 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Akhtar five-fer leads Balochistan victory over Khy ..

17 minutes ago

UN Security Council Has No Plans to Discuss Turkey ..

52 seconds ago

Delay in AJK CPEC projects' execution to raise cos ..

54 seconds ago

14th anniversary of martyrs of 2005 earthquake to ..

55 seconds ago

First Aid boxes awarded to schools, seminaries stu ..

57 seconds ago

PMD forecasts mainly dry weather for next 24 hours ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.