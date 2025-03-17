DHA Adopts New Standards To Enhance Mental Health Services, Patient Safety
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has adopted new standards for mental health services in line with the latest global practices, as part of its efforts to develop a comprehensive and sustainable mental health care system in the emirate.
The new standards aim to establish an integrated approach among various medical disciplines involved, enhancing collaboration between doctors, psychologists, and nurses to ensure the provision of comprehensive care that meets patients' needs to the highest professional standards.
The new standards also aim to integrate digital health services and teletherapy, adopting the latest global guidelines in virtual care to ensure high-quality psychological consultations while maintaining patient confidentiality and accessibility to services.
Dr. Younis Kazim, Acting CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised the importance of these standards, which reflect the Authority's commitment to delivering safe and effective mental health care aligned with Dubai's ambitious vision and strategy to enhance mental health as a fundamental component of the emirate's healthcare system.
He highlighted DHA’s efforts to provide a supportive environment for mental health care providers, foster innovation in therapeutic services, and elevate the professional training levels of specialised personnel, ensuring the delivery of advanced mental health services in line with best global practices.
Dr. Kazim explained that the new standards were developed in coordination with a select group of experts and specialists, in collaboration with international organisations such as the Health Standards Organization/Accreditation Canada, to ensure alignment with global best practices while considering local privacy needs.
The new standards focus on evidence-based therapeutic protocols, based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Psychological Association (APA), to ensure the provision of effective treatment plans built on the latest research. They also include clear regulations for licensing and registration procedures, ensuring that services are provided by qualified personnel, with precise definitions of roles and responsibilities, contributing to the efficiency of services and improving the quality of care provided.
The standards emphasise creating a safe and supportive therapeutic environment that meets the needs of different age groups, including children, adolescents, and the elderly. They also focus on enhancing the training and professional development of mental health specialists through advanced training programmes and specialised workshops, ensuring they keep pace with global developments and achieve continuous improvement in service levels.
Recent Stories
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
More Stories From Middle East
-
DMT launches new value housing programme in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate landscape5 minutes ago
-
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders35 minutes ago
-
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate35 minutes ago
-
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure sustained leadership ..2 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow2 hours ago
-
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana2 hours ago
-
Moscow's Museum of World Folk Tales explores fairy tales of BRICS countries2 hours ago
-
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference2 hours ago