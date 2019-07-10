DHA aims to keep pace with global developments: Al Qutami

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) To keep pace with the global developments in the health sector, the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has adopted a series of ambitious and innovative projects and initiatives to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness and to ensure Dubai remains an ideal destination for patients seeking treatment.

This was announced today by Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, while chairing a meeting with the CEO council of the DHA.

The council presented its latest achievements and efforts to fulfil the strategic goals and objectives of the authority and the Dubai Plan 2021, and shared the progress of ongoing initiatives that aim to provide quality health services to the people of Dubai.

Al Qutami said that the DHA has all the capabilities needed to succeed in achieving its goals, which are supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance and President of the DHA.

Al Qutami also stressed the importance of continuing work, accelerating the pace of achievement across all sectors of the authority, and developing initiatives and smart solutions to support the goals of the fifth article of the 50-year charter, which is "A Doctor for Every Citizen".

The council includes 12 CEOs from the DHA. The CEO council meetings are chaired by Al Qutami and are held regularly to discuss pertinent issues and to monitor the performance and progress of developmental projects that will fulfil the authority’s strategic goals, which are in line with the Dubai Plan 2021 and the DHA strategy 2016-2021.