DHA Announces Suspension Of Non-urgent Elective Dental Services Across Its Facilities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

DHA announces suspension of non-urgent elective dental services across its facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today announced it has suspended some non-urgent elective dental services and reduced the number of dental clinics across DHA facilities in the emirate as a precautionary measure to protect patients and healthcare personnel from COVID-19 and prevent its spread.

As part of the decision, the Authority said that dental services will be provided from Sunday to Thursday from 7.30 am to 9.30 pm at the following DHA facilities: Al Mizhar Health Centre, Nad Al Hamar Health Centre, Al Barsha Health Centre, Al Safa Health Centre, Al Mamzar Health Centre (for children only), Rashid Hospital and Hatta Hospital.

Nad Al Hamar Centre and Al Barsha Centre will cater to emergency dental cases only, while the remaining health facilities will cater to patients with prior appointments, the Authority added.

The Dental Department stressed that dental services for urgent cases are being provided under stringent preventive measures, while ensuring that medical staff are wearing special masks, face shields, gloves and medical gowns that cover the entire body. Other measures implemented at the facilities include ensuring physical distancing between customers and comprehensive sterilisation after each patient, the Department said.

