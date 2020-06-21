DHA begins accepting applications for six medical residency programmes

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has announced that registration is now open for six medical residency programmes for Emirati doctors.

Applications will be accepted from 21st June to 11th July. Those accepted will be able to complete the required training at the DHA facilities based on the criteria of the Arab board for Health Specialisations, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Irish College of General Practitioners.

Those interested in applying can do so by sending an email to fellowship@dha.gov.ae. The Names of the doctors accepted into the programme will be announced in August.

Dr. Wadeia Sharief, Director of the Department of Medical education and Research at the DHA, said the Authority is providing Emirati doctors working in all healthcare sectors across the UAE an opportunity to apply to train across the DHA’s facilities.

The programmes include a three-year residency for heart disease by the Arab Board for Health Specialisations, three-year residency for gastrointestinal diseases by the Arab Board for Health Specialisations and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, two-year blood disease residency by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, two-year geriatric pulmonology by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and a two-year NICU residency by the Arab Board for Health Specialisations and a one-year mother and child health residency programme by the Irish College of General Practitioners.

The criteria for applying includes being an Emirati national, having a very good appraisal in the last evaluation and holding a certificate of specialisation from the Arab Board for Health Specialties/Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.