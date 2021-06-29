UrduPoint.com
DHA Begins Vaccinating Pregnant Women Against COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has started vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19.

All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai have started providing the vaccine to pregnant women starting from today.

Pre-registering and booking an appointment through DHA’s smart application or DHA WhatsApp on 800342 is necessary to receive the vaccination.

Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children said the Authority is continuing to expand its coverage of all social categories and segments eligible to receive the vaccination in Dubai, as per a strategic plan rolled out on 23 December last year.

Including pregnant women in the vaccination campaign will shield them from risks of infection and enhance overall levels of protection in the community, she said.

The vaccination programme is a major step in combating COVID-19, she stressed.

DHA has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine necessary to vaccinate pregnant women residing in the emirate. Before taking the vaccine, pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions, should consult with a specialist doctor who has been monitoring their pregnancy, Dr. Tahlak stressed. The vaccination will be administered in two doses, and it is recommended to take the vaccine after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

