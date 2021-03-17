UrduPoint.com
DHA Collaborates With Charities To Provides Aid Worth AED 216 Million In 2020 To Patients In Need

Wed 17th March 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Health Fund Office has collaborated with charities in the UAE and provided humanitarian aid worth AED216 million in 2020 to patients with financial constraints.

Patients from more than 50 nationalities facing financial difficulties received aid from the DHA’s Health Fund Office.

Salim Bin Lahej, Head of the Health Fund Office at the DHA, said that the authority continued its humanitarian work to assist patients in need, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its Mosada (assistance) programme, "Save a Heart" initiative, voluntary clinics at Latifa Hospital and several other initiatives, the authority reached out to thousands of beneficiaries.

He said that the Health Fund Office, in partnership with the DHA’s Pharmaceutical Services Department provided free medicine with home delivery services to patients with various chronic ailments ranging from MS, heart disease, cancer and kidney ailments.

He added that 751 patients received medicines and medical equipment worth more than AED178.2 million.

The Mosada programme helped provide medical aid amounting to AED19.6 million to 1517 patients, he stated.

He also said that in collaboration with Noor Dubai Foundation, 18 patients benefitted from humanitarian aid worth AED453,410.

Bin Lahej revealed that as part of the, "Save a Heart" initiative, aid worth AED1.5 million was provided to 63 patients.

More than 15 patients with chronic kidney ailments were provided with aid worth nearly AED219,000. Under the volunteer clinic initiative, 30 patients received aid worth AED607,000.

Bin Lahej added that during the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2020, the Health Fund Office distributed 21,000 free meals to blue-collar workers and security staff working across DHA facilities in collaboration with Bait Al Khair Society and the Roads and Transport Authority. The value of these free meals amounted to nearly AED320,000.

Bin Lahej thanked all the strategic partners who supported the humanitarian initiatives including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation and other charities and philanthropists.

He also highlighted the goals and the important role that the fund plays in creating and implementing treatment programmes to help those in need in partnership with charities across the UAE.

Those interested in volunteering and/or donating can call the DHA’s toll-free number 800 342 for further information.

