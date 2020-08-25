DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Hospital’s emergency department

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, has completed the first phase of expansion and renovation of Dubai Hospital’s emergency department.

The expansion aims to meet the growing demand for emergency services and is in line with the Authority’s vision to provide specialized and accessible high-quality healthcare to the population and visitors alike.

The department receives more than 8,000 emergencies per month. After the expansion, it has 50 fully operational beds equipped with the latest technologies.

Additional recovery rooms have been equipped with the latest technology for the ambulance and critical conditions. The department now has a fully integrated maternity and pediatric unit.

Additionally, the expansion also provided additional emergency rooms.

Renovation work in the emergency department focused on restructuring patient rooms, screening rooms, recovery rooms and cardiac control. To further fasten the response time, special entrances were designed- a dedicated entrance for ambulances and another one for patients who are accompanied by relatives or who visit the emergency room on their own.

During his recent inspection of the ongoing work of the achievements of the first phase of modernization and development at Dubai Hospital, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, highlighted that the emergency department is one of the most important indicators of measuring the operational efficiency of a hospital because of its specificity and importance, and the crucial moment it represents in the lives of patients.

He explained that the authority is working continuously on the development of emergency departments across all its hospitals, to fasten the patient’s journey, make it smoother while maintaining internationally-recognized quality and safety standards and keeping the patient’s privacy in mind.

He said the authority is keen to provide emergency departments with the best specialized medical expertise, latest technologies and smart solutions.

He also pointed out that the authority will spare no effort to enhance the health and wellbeing of the community.