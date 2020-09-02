UrduPoint.com
DHA Conducts Around 35,000 COVID-19 Tests For Teachers And Staff Working In Dubai Private Schools

Wed 02nd September 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the COVID-19 Command and Control Center (CCC), has conducted approximately 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teachers and administrative staff working in Dubai private schools.

The tests, which were conducted free of charge, are part of the precautionary measures implemented by the Government of Dubai to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community, DHA said. The tests also reflect the Government’s efforts to ensure the safety of students and staff across private schools in Dubai.

Ahead of the start of the new academic year, the Authority ensured comprehensive preparations were in place to screen school staff for COVID-19.

DHA formed a specialised task force consisting of doctors, nurses and medical staff, and provided them with state-of-the-art equipment to conduct tests that confirm to the highest safety standards in accordance with global health and safety protocols.

The COVID-19 tests, offered in nine centres over a period of six days, were successfully completed according to schedule. Those who were tested received their results within 12 hours of the procedure.

The Dubai Health Authority stressed that it spares no effort to ensure the highest levels of health and safety for the community.

