DHA, DCAS sign MoU to enhance emergency services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, DCAS, to provide services to patients referred to and from DHA facilities, coordinate in emergencies and exchange information, data and statistics in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The MoU also opens opportunities for collaboration in training and growing skills and capabilities in the field of ambulance services and medical emergency services in addition to enhancing and supporting communication between both parties when dealing with an emergency case.

Commenting on the MoU, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA said that the DCAS is a national entity that provides humanitarian services inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The Corporation provides services to 190,000 cases annually in a record speed of six minutes for every case.

Al Qutami added that DCAS is DHA’s strategic partner as both work together in medically covering all major events and activities across Dubai.

Signing the MoU increases partnership opportunities between both parties to better serve the community and continue on developing its capabilities when dealing with emergencies.

Al Qutami commended the efforts of the corporation as well as the efforts of the medical caders in all emergency departments at DHA hospitals stressing that they spare no effort in saving people’s life and ensuring their safety.

Khalifa Hassan Al Darrai, CEO of DCAS said that the DHA is one of its biggest supporters and a strategic partner it constantly works with to provide optimal emergency care, data and knowledge exchange. He added that both parties have exerted unified efforts to enhance the quality emergency services provided. They have both also worked together to develop medical care before hospital admission to make the job of doctors on duty easier and to ensure a quick response.