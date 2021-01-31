UrduPoint.com
DHA Dedicates Al Khawaneej And Al Badaa Health Centres For Treating COVID-19 Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:30 PM

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health centres for treating COVID-19 patients

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 31st January 2021 (WAM) - The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) today announced that Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health centres have been dedicated to treat COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Hanan Al Hammadi, consultant and Director of the Medical Affairs Department at the Primary Health Care Services Sector at the DHA said that the centres will cater to positive COVID-19 patients who were referred based on appointments set by the DHA Contact Centre and the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

The health centres will provide patients with quality comprehensive healthcare services 24/7, she noted.

Dr. Al Hammadi explained that doctors will evaluate each case and conduct necessary tests to determine if the patient requires home or institutional isolation or if they should be referred to a hospital.

She added that the Authority has equipped the centres with qualified medical staff and state-of-art treatment and diagnostic equipment.

The DHA has also raised the level of operational efficiency.

"In line with the DHA’s keenness to enhance the operational capacities of its centres and ensure the delivery of quality services, the DHA has relocated Al Khawaneej Health Centre’s regular customers to Al Twar, Nad Al Hamr and Al Mizhar health centres. Customers of Al Badaa Health Centre have been relocated to Al Mankhool and Barsha health centres," Dr. Al Hammadi said.

The DHA urged the public to continue adhering to all the precautionary measures that seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including maintaining physical distancing from others, wearing facemasks and frequently washing hands.

The DHA further urged the categories targeted in the COVID-19 vaccination drive to take the vaccine. Currently, the targeted categories include seniors aged 60 and above, people with chronic diseases, people of determination, frontline personnel in both the public and private sectors and vital-sector workers.

