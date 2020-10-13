UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHA Diabetes Centre Explores Telemonitoring For Diabetics

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

DHA Diabetes Centre explores telemonitoring for diabetics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The Dubai Diabetes Centre, DDC, announced today that they are conducting a study on the effectiveness of virtual health-follow ups for patients using home-monitoring devices, mobile technologies and software to track daily patient data and plan interventional strategies in real-time to avoid complications of the disease.

The study was announced during the visit to the centre of Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

Al Qutami said, "At the DHA, we aim to continue employing various technologies that fit the nuances of the healthcare landscape in the Emirate to empower patients by providing them with timely assistance and follow-up and thus leading to improved personalised patient care. We are keen to continue medical research especially in the field of healthcare and technology to help empower patients and further improve patient care and compliance."

Dr. M. Hamed Farooqi, Director of the Dubai Diabetes Centre said, "Diabetes is a chronic disease, one that needs regular follow-up to avoid complications. In general, over time, patient compliance reduces and they tend to miss follow-up appointments and healthcare providers need to constantly remind patients to adhere to their follow-up schedule. Even a gap of three to six months of no-follow up can be severely detrimental to diabetic patients."

He said the study will continue until the end of December and the aim is to evaluate the effectiveness of telemonitoring devices. For this study, the DDC coordinated with Cognitive Healthcare International, CHI, and they designed the devices and software based on the DDC’s requirements for the study.

Forty patients were selected for the study. They were provided with four home-monitoring devices such as a blood pressure monitor, a blood glucose monitor, heart rate monitor and pulse oximeter. Additionally, they were provided with a pill box which has their medications which beeps every day at the time the medicine needs to be taken. If they do not take the medicine on time or miss the medicine, the data is immediately sent to the centre.

The patients were also given a mobile phone which needs to be placed close to the devices at the time the patient uses these home-monitoring devices.

Dr. Farooqi said, "The mobile has the software which captures all the patient data and automatically sends it to our centre. In the data room, the data gets automatically triaged as green, yellow and red based on Artificial Intelligence. Green means the results are fine, yellow means the readings are slightly abnormal and red means that the levels are such that the patient needs intervention. If the data falls under the yellow category, the patient is automatically sent a push notification, which informs him that the results are slightly abnormal, and therefore the patient needs to take the necessary measures as already advised by healthcare providers. If the data falls under the red category, the patient gets a call from DDC and the healthcare provider can provide a phone consultation or request them to visit the centre for further consultation."

"At the end of every week, the doctor receives a weekly patient report for each patient," Dr. Farooqi says.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Dubai Fine Visit Doctor December All From Blood

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi study finds key protein related to d ..

21 minutes ago

ADX launches &#039;Covered Short Selling&#039;, am ..

36 minutes ago

DoH calls on international community to stand unit ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre highlights leg ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Mercantile Exchange, Kpler to deliver enhanc ..

1 hour ago

Emirates NBD Asset Management launches signature m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.